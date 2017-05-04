WASHINGTON, DC — Following the vote by Republican Congressmen to advance a healthcare plan that would raise taxes on as many as 8 million Veterans, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“It’s disgraceful that Republicans in Congress just passed a bill that would kick tens of millions of Americans off of their health insurance and force many more to pay higher out-of-pocket costs,” said Senator Duckworth. “What’s stunning is that Republicans also included a provision that would raise taxes on as many as 8 million Veterans and make it harder for them to afford their healthcare. I will fight this proposal in the Senate tooth and nail to make sure that every one of my brothers and sisters who wore the uniform of this great nation – and every American – is able to receive the care they deserve.”

Duckworth penned an op-ed last month in the Chicago Tribune highlighting the devastating effects of the Republican’s proposed healthcare tax hike for Veterans. Duckworth also held a press conference in March with a number of her fellow Veterans in Congress to criticize this provision after Republicans included it in their healthcare plan.

Despite the President’s campaign pledge to “ensure our Veterans get the care they need wherever and whenever they need it,” the Republican proposal would make health care more expensive, or even out of reach, for millions of Veterans. Specifically, it would prohibit anyone who is eligible for VA care from receiving tax credits, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled or able to access it. The Congressional Budget office estimates that approximately 8 million Veterans fall into this category and depend on private health insurance with the help of tax credits.

