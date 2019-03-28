[WASHINGTON, D.C.] — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today re-introduced a resolution recognizing the significance of endometriosis as an unmet chronic disease for women and designating March as National Endometriosis Awareness Month. This resolution would also encourage the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide information on endometriosis to women, patients and providers, and to improve screening tools and treatment options. Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases, affecting 6.5 million Americans. Women can suffer up to 6 to 10 years before being properly diagnosed. The resolution is also co-sponsored by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

“Even though one in ten American women suffer from endometriosis, which can be extremely painful and lead to infertility, too often this disease doesn’t receive adequate attention and funding,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to re-introduce this bipartisan resolution with Senator Capito to raise awareness for this debilitating disease and recognize the resilient women struggling with it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Too often, women with endometriosis are too uncomfortable or embarrassed to talk about their painful condition,” said Capito.“That’s why it’s important that we recognize this crippling disease and bring more attention to it. I’m proud to bring more awareness to this disease and to recognize the millions of women suffering from endometriosis.”

Duckworth has made protecting and expanding access to essential women’s healthcare a top priority as a Senator. This January, Duckworth and U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09) sponsored a resolution designating January 25th as “Women’s Health Research Day” to acknowledge the importance and need for continued women’s health research. In February, Duckworth introducedlegislation to ensure breast cancer patients and survivors who have experienced a mastectomy are able to access custom breast prosthetics under Medicare and co-sponsored a bill to improve Department of Veterans Affairs services and access for women Veterans.

More like this: