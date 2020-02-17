Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), the Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, wrote to U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Acting Administrator James C. Owens demanding answers about reported negligence by a booster seat manufacturer Evenflo. According to a report by ProPublica, Evenflo misled consumers about the safety testing and weight requirements for its booster car seats, which resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. The letter also requests that the NHSTA immediately finalize long overdue rules to establish effective side impact performance requirements to improve the safety of child car and booster seats.

In part, the letter read: “NHTSA has a responsibility to ensure that every child restraint system product on the market is accurately marketed, and more importantly, adequately protects children in side impact collisions. Since this issue involves an urgent matter of public safety and products that are being sold on shelves at this very moment, we ask that NHTSA immediately finalize the pending rulemaking adopting side impact performance requirements for all child restraint systems and ensure the requirements provide effective protection.”

A full copy of the letter is available online here .

