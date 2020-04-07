[WASHINGTON, DC] – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, is calling on the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, to resign immediately. On Thursday evening, Modly said, in part, regarding his relieving Captain Brett Crozier from command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt: “I could reach no other conclusion than that Captain Crozier had allowed the complexity of his challenge with the COVID outbreak on his ship to overwhelm his ability to act professionally, when acting professionally was what was needed most at the time. We do, and we should, expect more from the Commanding Officers of our aircraft carriers.”

“Acting Secretary Modly’s inappropriate comments to the crew of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt yesterday are the opposite of the clear and steady leadership the Navy needs during this crisis,” said Duckworth. “I can reach no other conclusion than this situation has overwhelmed his ability to act professionally when acting professionally was what was needed most. We do, and we should, expect more from those in charge of our Armed Forces, and Acting Secretary Modly must resign immediately.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: