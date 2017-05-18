Senators send letter to Inspector General raising concerns about AG Sessions’ involvement in the firing of FBI Director Comey, question whether this is a violation of his recusal from Russia investigation

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined a number of U.S. Senators including Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in urging the Inspector General of the Department of Justice to investigate whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey was inappropriate given Sessions’ recusal from any investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign including Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign. In a letter sent to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the Senators emphasized that Sessions’ conduct was a violation of his recusal that could compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation and raises serious concerns about its impartiality. The letter outlines the timeline of Attorney General Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation after he was accused of lying under oath about his undisclosed contacts with the Russian Ambassador and highlights his involvement in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the investigation.

“It is clear that Attorney General Sessions had an active role in the termination of Director Comey. This seems to be in direct violation of Attorney General Sessions’ recusal from ‘any existing or future investigations of any matter relating in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States.’ At the time of his termination, Director Comey was actively leading the F.B.I.’s investigations into both the attempts by the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential campaign, and the ties of members/employees/representatives of the Trump Campaign had, or have, with the Russian government or Russian intelligence services,” wrote the senators.

“It is imperative that the American people have faith in the institutions that are investigating the influence a hostile foreign power may have had on our presidential campaign, election, and the current administration of President Trump. We believe the Attorney General’s involvement in the termination of Director Comey has injected the exact “partiality” in these investigations he claimed to wish to avoid. Further, the President’s recent admission that Comey was fired, at least in part, due to the Russia investigation only raises further questions about the role of the Attorney General in the termination, his willingness to provide cover for a political decision, and both his and the Department of Justice’s ability to perform an independent investigation,” the senators continued in their letter.

Also signing the letter are U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jack Reed (D-RI), Edward Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Tom Udall (D-NM), and Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

