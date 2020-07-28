WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement regarding provisions in the Senate Republican’s newly announce COVID-19 proposal that attacks the disability community and would gut disability rights:

“This offensive proposal is an assault on the disability community. By failing to provide desperately-needed funding for Medicaid Home and Community Based Services, Senate Republicans will be complicit in the mass institutionalization of vulnerable individuals with disabilities and the inevitable deaths that results from being forced to forgo home services for dangerous group settings. The proposal to gut the ADA’s protections for workplace accommodations—after we celebrated 30 years of the ADA this past weekend—is despicable. It signals to corporations that they can disregard and ignore the needs of Americans with disabilities.”

