CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) attended the groundbreaking of a new rail car facility today in Chicago that has committed to hiring 170 workers to assemble 400 new rail cars by 2020 for the Chicago Transit Authority. Senator Duckworth was joined by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Alderman Susan Garza. A photo of the event is availablehere.

“Projects like this that upgrade and improve our public transit system, create good-paying jobs and invest in our communities are exactly the sort of projects we should be encouraging,” said Senator Duckworth. “Improving our city’s infrastructure and bringing rail car manufacturing jobs back to the Southside of Chicago for the first time in over three decades is a significant achievement that will open up new economic opportunities for local businesses and working families.”

Duckworth has been a vocal advocate for infrastructure investments and for upgrading our public transit system, which create good-paying jobs in Illinois. She recently passed her first bill as a United States Senator 64 days after she was sworn in, which would reduce red tape on construction projects by repealing a new Department of Transportation rule that allows the Governors of Wisconsin and Indiana to delay or block construction projects in Chicagoland and throughout Illinois. The bill would save taxpayers $86 million annually and protect good-paying Illinois jobs.

