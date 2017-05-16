WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to reports that the Assad regime is torturing, raping and systematically executing its detainees and cremating their remains to cover up the evidence, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

These horrifying atrocities are not just a clear violation of international law – they are a reminder of why we cannot let human rights take a backseat in U.S. foreign policy, as some have suggested. The world needs to recognize Assad for the murderous butcher he is, and the Russian-backed Assad regime cannot be allowed to stay in power. If President Trump truly cares about helping Assad's victims, he should immediately end his Muslim ban efforts and open America’s doors to Syrian refugees fleeing Assad’s brutal regime.

