WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Today’s decision reaffirms the truth that Donald Trump and his Administration have tried to deny for years: Dreamers belong in America. Despite relentless efforts to undercut this truth, today’s ruling from the Supreme Court has brought long-awaited certainty for the hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients who’ve lived in fear of being ripped away from their families and deported from the only home they’ve ever known.

“Dreamers and DACA recipients are doctors, teachers, students and servicemembers. Tens of thousands are healthcare workers and tens of thousands more serve as essential workers, risking their lives in service of their fellow Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. I applaud the Supreme Court for ending the Trump Administration’s manufactured crisis and protecting DACA recipients once and for all. Now Congress should take the next step by codifying President Obama’s DACA executive order into law and passing the Dream and Promise Act.”

