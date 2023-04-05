WASHINGTON D.C. - Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of both the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, today issued the following statement in reaction to Finland formally joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance:

Article continues after sponsor message

“With Finland officially joining NATO today, our alliance is now stronger and more capable than it has ever been—which is especially important as Vladimir Putin continues to wage his unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. I was proud to help pass the Senate resolution to approve Finland’s accession into NATO last year, and now I’m even prouder to officially welcome Finland as the 31st member of our alliance. This addition brings even stronger military defenses and diplomatic capabilities against Russia and other emerging threats and sends a clear, resounding message that the free world remains united in support of Ukraine. Moving forward, I urge our NATO allies to allow Sweden to join the alliance as a full member of NATO soon.”

Last May, Duckworth joined her colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden urging him to expedite Sweden and Finland’s applications for NATO membership in the Executive Branch as the group of Senators works to swiftly consider and approve this application in the Senate.

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. She joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT) and six of her colleagues in introducing the Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act to ensure that Vladimir Putin and Russian elites can’t use digital assets to undermine the international community’s economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter also asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She also called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

More like this: