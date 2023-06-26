Duckworth Announces Class Of 2027 Service Academy Appointments
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced the appointments of 20 Illinois students she nominated to attend a United States Military Service Academy. Each year, Duckworth, along with a nomination committee, selects from hundreds of Illinois high school applicants a group of outstanding students to receive Congressional nominations to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“It takes a young person with grit and love of country to succeed at a U.S. Military Service Academy,” Duckworth said. “The rigorous nomination process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA and a commitment to community service. These impressive future leaders deserve our admiration and respect for making it through this process and receiving these appointments. I’m eager to see them make Illinois proud in the years to come, and I am so proud of their desire to serve our nation.”
The following students were nominated by Senator Duckworth and have since received an offer of appointment to attend a U.S. Military Service Academy:
United States Military Academy West Point:
Kwame Adusei-Poku, Buffalo Grove
Louisa Diamond, Winfield
Elana Keyster, Dunlap
Barron Woodring, Downers Grove
United States Naval Academy:
Khatija Ahmed, Wheaton
Theodore Zinox, Highland Park
Angelina Amador, Berwyn
Lachlan Andrew, Wilmette
Ryan Bibb, Belleville
Brandon Cowhey, Geneva
Abigail Raynor, Barrington
Nicholas Scudder, Western Springs
United States Air Force Academy:
Alexis Dragne, Elk Grove Village
Nathan Hay, Collinsville
KatieMarie Anderson, Columbia
Sean Baker-Billings, Olympia Fields
Owen Davies, Grayslake
Leah Meghrian, Peoria
Landon Simecek, Spring Grove
Kendall Thompson, Chicago
Service academies allow young people to serve their country while receiving a full four-year scholarship. Upon acceptance of an appointment into an Academy, a student commits to five years of active duty service after graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive appointment from one of the four service academies.
In order to be considered, a student must get a formal nomination from their Member of Congress, Senator or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to the Military Service Academy and elected official of their choice in order to be considered. A nomination does not guarantee an offer of appointment.
The deadline to apply for a class of 2028 Service Academy nomination is November 1, 2023. More information on Service Academy nominations from Senator Duckworth can be found here.
More like this: