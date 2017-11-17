WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) introduced a resolution today to recognize November as National Runaway Prevention Month. The resolution, if passed, would help raise awareness of the runaway and homeless youth crisis and educate the public about how to help end youth homelessness.

“The more than 1 million American children who go to sleep without a safe roof over their head each year deserve so much better in one of the wealthiest countries in the world,” said Senator Duckworth. “It’s important we do everything we can to help disadvantaged children and families break the cycle of poverty, and this bipartisan effort to end youth homelessness will bring us closer to achieving that goal.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“In Utah, over 5,000 kids experience homelessness each year,” Senator Hatch said. “Many have suffered abuse or trauma, or are running away from their foster homes. We need to unite organizations and communities to support our youth and solve the increasing problem of runaway and homeless kids. This resolution will bring much-needed attention to the crisis of youth runaways and recognize the cross-sector programs that work tirelessly to decrease youth homelessness. That’s why I am pleased to join in this bipartisan resolution designating November as National Runaway Prevention Month.”

National Runaway Prevention Month would coincide with anti-homeless programs and activities sponsored by the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) – headquartered in Chicago – and National Network for Youth (NN4Y), which both work to eradicate and prevent youth homelessness across the country.

The following organizations also support the resolution: The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, Youth Outreach Services and the Night Ministry.

More like this: