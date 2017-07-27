WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth today introduced the Mentoring to Succeed Act, legislation that builds on their efforts to reduce gun violence in Chicago and across the nation. Specifically, the Mentoring to Succeed Acthelps address the crisis facing at-risk students by:

Creating a grant program to help school districts, schools, and local governments establish, expand, or support school-based mentoring programs to help at-risk students succeed;

Providing funding to train mentors in trauma-informed practices and interventions to increase student resilience and reduce juvenile justice involvement;

Supporting partnerships with local businesses and private companies to help at-risk students with hands-on career training and career exploration;

Giving preference to applicants that develop a plan to prepare at-risk students for college and the workforce;

Supporting partnerships with nonprofit, community-based, and faith-based organizations to serve more at-risk students; and

Fostering interagency coordination on best practices and technical assistance related to mentoring.

“In neighborhoods across Chicago and around the country, we see how barriers like childhood poverty, inadequate schools, chronic absenteeism, and community violence can lead to poor academic achievement and limited economic and employment opportunities. Young boys and girls, especially boys and girls of color, who grow up facing these challenges without a strong support system often struggle to transition to high school, college, and the workforce. But research has shown that school-based mentoring programs can be an effective strategy to help at-risk students thrive in their schools, careers, and life,” said Durbin. “The federal government has a duty to strengthen investments in school-based mentoring programs to ensure our most vulnerable children have the opportunity to succeed and achieve their full potential, and that is why I’m so proud to introduce this legislation with Senator Duckworth.”

“Too many young people, particularly young people of color, don't have access to the academic or economic opportunities that everyone deserves. At the same time, too many young people struggle with violence in their communities and other obstacles that stifle their dreams and their ambitions. Our nation’s children deserve a chance to reach their full potential, and school-based mentoring programs have been proven to help students do just that,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in introducing this legislation to help ensure every child gets the attention, guidance and resources they need to succeed in school, in the workforce and in life.”

“The City of Chicago is on the path to providing universal mentoring for our most at-risk youth. The Mentoring to Succeed Act of 2017 is an innovative, impactful, and timely plan to expand proven mentoring programs for young men and women across the country,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The City of Chicago has endorsed this legislation. “We know from research and our own experience in Chicago that mentors provide young people with the support they need to make positive choices, succeed in school, and reach their potential. The Mentoring to Succeed Act will help more young Americans access the resources they need to be successful and achieve their dreams.”

This legislation builds off of other bills recently introduced by Sens. Durbin and Duckworth to address the crisis facing at-risk youth. In March, Durbin introduced the Trauma Informed Care for Children and Families Act, which is designed to address the toxic stress and trauma that impacts many children from our most violent neighborhoods. And in April, Durbin and Duckworth introduced the Helping to Encourage Real Opportunity (HERO) for At-Risk Youth Act, which would increase federal resources for communities seeking to create or grow employment programs and the Creating Pathways for Youth Employment Act, which would provide tax incentives to businesses and employers to hire and retain youth from economically distressed areas.

