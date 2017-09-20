WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded 42 community health centers across Illinois a total of $7,252,595 through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program. Community health centers are community-based organizations that improve access to affordable, high-quality health care in underserved urban and rural communities by integrating primary health care with pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse, and oral health services.

However, funding for community health centers expires at the end of September. If Congress does not act, health centers across the country will see their funding cut by 70 percent. Such a dramatic funding reduction would result in 2,800 community health center closures, 50,000 job losses, and nine million people losing access to care. Instead of preserving access to health care for 26 million Americans by reauthorizing community health center funding, Senate Republicans are now focused on their latest bill to rip health care away from millions of Americans.

“Community health centers provide high-quality, comprehensive medical care for more than one million Illinoisans every year. This investment will help community health centers continue to improve health outcomes and reduce patient costs for Illinoisans,”said Durbin. “But let me be clear, if Congress doesn’t act to reauthorize community health center funding before the end of this month, community health centers across the country will see their funding slashed dramatically. And instead of working on a solution, Senate Republicans are now spending this crucial time trying to ram through their latest version of Trumpcare, which would rip health care away from millions of Americans. This is unacceptable. We must keep the doors open to our nation’s community health centers for the 26 million Americans who depend on them. We must put health care repeal behind us once and for all.”

“Every Illinoisan, no matter where they live, deserves access to quality health care – that’s why community health centers are so important,” said Duckworth. “This funding will enable these clinics to continue providing quality, affordable care to thousands of Illinois families, and I’ll keep fighting to ensure we protect access to essential health services for all Illinoisans.”

Under this announcement, the following organizations will receive funding to support patient-centered care:

Access Community Health Network (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Alivio Medical Center (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Asian Human Services Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, Inc. (Olympia Fields, IL): $175,700

Board of Trustees of Southern Illinois University (Springfield, IL): $175,700

Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Cass County Health Department (Virginia, IL): $175,700

Central Counties Health Centers, Inc. (Springfield, IL): $175,701

Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington, IL): $175,700

Chicago Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $152,620

Circle Family Healthcare Network, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Christian Community Health Center (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Christopher Greater Area Rural Health Planning Corporation (Christopher, IL): $175,700

Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. (Cairo, IL): $175,700

Community Health Improvement (Decatur, IL): $175,700

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Community Nurse Health Association (La Grange, IL): $175,701

Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford, IL): $123,400

Erie Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Friend Family Health Center (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin, IL): $175,700

Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison, IL): $175,700

Heartland Health Outreach, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Heartland Health Services (Peoria, IL): $174,850

Heartland International Health Center (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Henderson County Rural Health Center, Inc. (Oquawka, IL): $132,373

Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center (Waukegan, IL): $175,700

Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Macoupin County Public Health Department (Carlinville, IL): $175,700

Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago, IL): $175,700

PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park, IL): $175,700

Primecare Community Health, Inc. (Chicago, IL): $175,700

Rural Health, Inc. (Anna, IL): $175,700

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville, IL): $168,450

SIHF Healthcare (East St. Louis, IL): $175,700

TCA Health Inc. (Chicago, IL): $175,700

VNA Health Care (Aurora, IL): $175,700

Will County Health Department (Joliet, IL): $175,700

Whiteside County Health Department (Rock Falls, IL): $175,700

Illinois community health centers currently provide primary health care services to approximately 1.3 million Illinois residents – including one out of every four Medicaid patients – at 51 health centers with 360 treatment sites in medically underserved areas throughout the state. Illinois community health centers employ over 7,600 individuals, equaling a payroll of more than $508 million. They also inject approximately $800 million in operating expenditures into their communities, resulting in an overall economic impact of $1.48 billion and overall employment of 11,700. A recent study found that Illinois community health centers save 27 percent in total spending per Medicaid patient compared to non-health center providers.

Over its 50 year history, the Health Center Program has grown from two community health centers to nearly 1,400 community health centers operating over 9,800 clinic sites in every U.S. state and territory. In 2015, community health centers employed nearly 190,000 people and served over 24 million patients. One in 13 people nationwide rely on a HRSA-funded community health center for their preventive and primary health care needs.

