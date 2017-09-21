WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois communities and housing agencies will receive $10,813,649 in federal grant funding through three programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In total, Illinois communities were awarded $8,098,035 through the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program, $285,654 through the Emergency Shelter Grants (ESG) program, and $2,429,960 through the HOME program.

“This federal investment will give local development agencies across Illinois the ability to offer affordable housing and homeless assistance to the people in their community who need it most,” said Durbin. “I will continue fighting with Senator Duckworth for federal funding that promotes the health and well-being of Illinois residents.”

“It’s important that our public housing facilities foster safe communities for children and families,” said Duckworth. “This funding – and strong oversight concerning its distribution – will help improve housing conditions for families across the state, and I’ll keep working to ensure all Illinoisans have access to safe and affordable housing options.”

Community Development Block Grants

The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income individuals.

Under this announcement, the following communities will receive CDBG funding:

  • Aurora, IL: $1,513,919
  • Champaign, IL: $658,988
  • DeKalb, IL: $409,000
  • DuPage County, IL: $3,589,224
  • Kankakee, IL: $463,162
  • Moline, IL: $706,803
  • Normal, IL: $394,916
  • Urbana, IL: $362,023

Emergency Shelter Grants

The Emergency Shelter Grants (ESG) program provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street; improve the number, quality, and operations of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; provide essential services to shelter residents, rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families, and prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.

Under this announcement, the following community will receive ESG funding:

  • DuPage County, IL: $285,654

HOME Program

The HOME program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities.

Under this announcement, the following communities will receive HOME program funding:

  • Aurora, IL: $519,578
  • DuPage County, IL: $1,280,596
  • Urbana, IL: $629,786

