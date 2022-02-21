STAUNTON - Ducks Unlimited continues to conserve acres and acres of wetlands each year. There are many current projects in Illinois being completed with the dollars earned each year through benefits across the state and country.

One event that offers a big help to the Ducks Unlimited cause is the annual Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited fundraiser.



Saturday, March 12, the Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be having a dinner auction. All proceeds will go towards conservation. Many of those efforts are currently underway in the region. This dinner will be located in Staunton at the Crystal Ballroom. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Dinner is being catered by Fema’s.