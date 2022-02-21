Ducks Unlimited Hosts Annual Large-Scale Family Event On March 12 In Staunton
STAUNTON - Ducks Unlimited continues to conserve acres and acres of wetlands each year. There are many current projects in Illinois being completed with the dollars earned each year through benefits across the state and country.
One event that offers a big help to the Ducks Unlimited cause is the annual Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited fundraiser.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Saturday, March 12, the Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be having a dinner auction. All proceeds will go towards conservation. Many of those efforts are currently underway in the region. This dinner will be located in Staunton at the Crystal Ballroom. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
Dinner is being catered by Fema’s.
"We take pride in our event, knowing that we include the entire family," Kelli Steward of the Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited said. "There are games for kids and raffles and games for the adults. Everyone can be a part of the effort to conserve as many acres as possible! "These projects could not be accomplished without the public's help. Come join us as we continue our mission of conservation. "Each year we work to earn money for conservation across the state and nation. There are many local businesses and corporations who help us give back to nature." The March 12 event is family-friendly and features a little something for everyone from a live auction, silent auction, kids' games, raffles for men and women, and dinner for all. "We have tickets on hand and can answer any questions you may have," Kelli said. "Purchase your tickets today so that you can reserve your spot at one of the biggest Ducks Unlimited events in the state. You can also follow the Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited on Facebook for up-to-date information and links to purchase tickets. "Generous businesses continue to help with our efforts. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our community and people like you! Although the last few years have been difficult for many, local businesses continue to come through for us. Our donors and underwrites come from so many communities, stretching from Carlinville all the way to Edwardsville, and everything in between. We even have a few from Missouri and Kentucky! They continue to amaze us each year with their generosity. We are so appreciative of all of them! "If you are looking for something fun to do that is close to home, please come see us in Staunton on March 12. Our live auction consists of various Terry Redlin prints, Staunton High School shop class items made by many talented students, Ducks Unlimited merchandise, business donations, and so much more. There truly is something for everyone!" Tickets are $10 for Greenwings, $25 for single current members, $40 for single nonmembers, $40 for couple members, $60 for nonmember couples, and $300 for sponsorships. Sponsorships include a couples’ dinner tickets, a Scot Storm print, a gift bag, and $200+ worth of raffle tickets. We also give away one gun per 10 sponsors. Call Jim or Terry today! They will be happy to answer your questions and get you set up for an awesome night out! We hope to see you there." Tickets can be purchased online through Ducks Unlimited or by calling Jim at 618-409-5118. You can also try Terry at 618-781-0064.
More like this:
"These projects could not be accomplished without the public's help. Come join us as we continue our mission of conservation.
"Each year we work to earn money for conservation across the state and nation. There are many local businesses and corporations who help us give back to nature."
The March 12 event is family-friendly and features a little something for everyone from a live auction, silent auction, kids' games, raffles for men and women, and dinner for all.
"We have tickets on hand and can answer any questions you may have," Kelli said. "Purchase your tickets today so that you can reserve your spot at one of the biggest Ducks Unlimited events in the state. You can also follow the Highball Chapter of Ducks Unlimited on Facebook for up-to-date information and links to purchase tickets.
"Generous businesses continue to help with our efforts. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our community and people like you! Although the last few years have been difficult for many, local businesses continue to come through for us. Our donors and underwrites come from so many communities, stretching from Carlinville all the way to Edwardsville, and everything in between. We even have a few from Missouri and Kentucky! They continue to amaze us each year with their generosity. We are so appreciative of all of them!
"If you are looking for something fun to do that is close to home, please come see us in Staunton on March 12. Our live auction consists of various Terry Redlin prints, Staunton High School shop class items made by many talented students, Ducks Unlimited merchandise, business donations, and so much more. There truly is something for everyone!"
Tickets are $10 for Greenwings, $25 for single current members, $40 for single nonmembers, $40 for couple members, $60 for nonmember couples, and $300 for sponsorships. Sponsorships include a couples’ dinner tickets, a Scot Storm print, a gift bag, and $200+ worth of raffle tickets. We also give away one gun per 10 sponsors. Call Jim or Terry today! They will be happy to answer your questions and get you set up for an awesome night out! We hope to see you there."
Tickets can be purchased online through Ducks Unlimited or by calling Jim at 618-409-5118. You can also try Terry at 618-781-0064.