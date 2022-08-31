ALTON – If your loved one is in an emergency, you want the ambulance to have the latest life-saving technology on board. You can make that happen by participating in the second annual Duck Pluckers Online Auction that runs from 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 through 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. You can preview the items now at www.virtualauction.bid/DUCKPLUCKERS.

The auction has dozens of items, including:

2 person, 4-hour guided fishing adventure with a captain specializing in catching trophy catfish

Sports memorabilia including a package commemorating the final ride of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright

Golf packages, including a Sunset Hills Country Club experience

Canope party in your home for 20 people

Wine tastings in your home

Baskets from local boutiques

Beer for a Year

The online auction will support the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball, an outdoor event Sept. 10 at NILO Farms near Brighton that includes a quail flush competition, a steak dinner and a live auction. To bid, all you need is a computer, phone or tablet. Proceeds from the ball and auction not only helps to purchase the ambulance vehicle, but more than $125,000 worth of life-saving equipment on board.

“FIRSTNET technology allows us to do 12-lead EKGs from anywhere — a home, business or on the road,” said AMH EMS manager Jason Bowman. “The EKG can be transmitted to a doctor at any hospital in the greater Alton area before the patient arrives in the Emergency Department. This critical information helps the doctor determine if the patient is having an active heart attack so treatment can begin immediately on arrival.”

AMH ambulance services cover a 350-square-mile area in Jersey, Macoupin and Madison counties.

For questions about the auction or how to make a donation, call the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701 or email kristen.ryrie@amhsf.org.

Another item in the online auction is this LED red line flag created by Matt Julian. He has made similar items for country music star Jason Aldean, country rap singer Big Smo and Ropers Regal Beagle Sports Bar and Grill in Godfrey.

