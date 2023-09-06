ALTON – Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation is gearing up for the 14th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners, and Fish Hookers Ball that will be held at NILO Farms on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event raises funds for a new Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance.

The Duck Pluckers committee has come up with four amazing raffles as well as an online auction at www.virtualauction.bid/DUCKPLUCKERS to help raise funds for the purchase of a new ambulance for Alton Memorial. There will be a raffle for each of the following, with tickets available now:

Quarter beef and freezer donated by B&M Livestock.

Blanton’s Bourbon Collection, donated by Colman’s Country Campers.

Crossbow donated by Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

Booze Boat, donated by numerous Riverbend Area bars and restaurants.

Article continues after sponsor message

All raffle tickets must be purchased online.

The online auction, featuring many experiences for family fun and services to make life easier for bidders, will go live for bids on Sept 7 at the website above. The raffles and online auction will close at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the night of the event. Auction items include lawncare services, organizational consultation, massages, a wine tasting party, car detailing, Repertory Theatre tickets, fitness training sessions, golf packages, and more.

You need not be present at the Duck Pluckers Ball to win, but you must be at least 21 and show proper ID to claim any prize(s).

