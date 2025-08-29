STAUNTON – During a busy high school golf invitational with a shotgun start, your starting hole can often times be random.

As was the case for Alton High School junior Donavon Ducey, who began his day on the 166-yard, par three 17th.

Usually, starting off on a par three can be quite a challenge, trying to stick the green with your first swing of the club.

That wasn’t the case for Ducey on Friday afternoon at Timber Lakes Golf Course.

With his literal first swing of the Dick Gerber Invitational, he made a hole-in-one. A feat golfers dream of achieving and one that many never accomplish.

It ended up being the only hole of the day he’d play under par, ending the round with seven bogeys and three doubles to finish round one at 11-over par. But he’ll never forget the start he had.

The Redbirds sent a six-man team out to compete in day one of the Dick Gerber Invite, and they currently sit 10th out of 22 teams with a combined score of 30-over par.

Alton’s No. 1 seed, Landon Meyer, currently sits seventh individually with his 1-over par round of 72.

Lucas Davis shot a 78, Nolan Snyder shot 82, Hudson Dorris shot 86, and Brayden Buchanan shot 89.

Round two action continues on Saturday, August 29, at 8:30 a.m. in Wood River at Belk Park Golf Course.

