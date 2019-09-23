JERSEYVILLE – A Dillon Dublo seven-yard touchdown run with 1:03 left in regulation gave Civic Memorial a 21-14 win over Jersey in both teams’ Mississippi Valley Conference opener Friday night at Jersey Community High.

The Eagles took a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter on a two-yard touchdown run by Noah Turbyfill with 4:43 left in the quarter, then doubled its lead when Nick “Suge” Walker ran 62 yards for a second touchdown with 1:25 left in the term, with Kaylyn Aiello kicking both conversions.

The Panthers got to within 14-7 20 seconds from halftime when Matthew Jackson took it in from one yard out, with Sam Bartels kicking the point to make it 14-7 at the interval. Jersey then drew level in the final quarter when Zach Renken took a punt back 24 yards for the tying touchdown, with Bartles’ convert making it 14-14 with 7:31 left in regulation. Dublo then climaxed the winning drive with his touchdown run to make the final 21-14 after Aiello’s kick.

Walker carried 15 times for 127 yards, while Turbyfill ran for 34 yards and Dublo rushed for 28. Noah Turbyfill was also 12-of-19 passing for 93 yards and an interception. Younger brother Logan Turbyfill caught five passes for 31 yards, while walker had two receptions for 36 yards.

Civic Memorial head football coach Mike Parmentier said he thought his team played an excellent game against a good football team in the Panthers.

“I was really proud of our offense aside for first initial penalties,” he said. “Our offensive line gave Turbyfill time to throw. We held on at end to win. Our seniors have done a great job of being leaders. I thought all our players did great. We have three sophomores and two juniors in offensive line, so all will be back next year. Our defense held on and did a great job and Turbyfill did a great job throwing the ball.”

