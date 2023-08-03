EDWARDSVILLE - Drunken Fish opens its doors today to Edwardsville customers eager for authentic Japanese cuisine.

The restaurant will officially open at 5 p.m. tonight, Aug. 3. Drunken Fish serves sushi and other Japanese favorites. They encourage diners to make a reservation by calling 618-270-5006.

“Edwardsville was a natural choice for us due to its thriving community and close proximity to our other brands in the St. Louis area,” owner Munsok So said of the brand’s choice to expand. “The region's wonderful growth potential presented a promising business opportunity for So Hospitality Group, aligning perfectly with our expansion plans.”

Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys are located at 6151 Trace Parkway Drive in adjoining suites. Kimchi Guys, which offers Korean cuisine and specializes in Korean fried chicken, opened on July 14.

Both restaurants are owned by Munsok So’s So Hospitality Group and already have devoted followings in St. Louis. Drunken Fish has been voted “Best Sushi” and “Favorite Japanese Restaurant” many times throughout the Greater St. Louis area.

So added that Edwardsville has a “business-friendly environment” that appealed to him as a business owner. He hopes the growing Edwardsville population, combined with visiting St. Louisians and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) families, will enjoy both restaurants.

“The presence of supportive local government policies, the proximity to SIUE, access to valuable resources, and the potential for beneficial partnerships create a conducive atmosphere for our growth and long-term success in the area,” So said.

Drunken Fish opens tonight at 5 p.m. and will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information about the restaurant, including a full menu, visit their official website.

