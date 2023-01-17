EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, has named Saulius Drukteinis, DMD, MS, PhD, as the dean of SIU School of Dental Medicine (SDM) following a national search. The appointment is subject to final approval by the Office of Human Resources and the Board of Trustees, with Dr. Drukteinis to assume his new role at SIU SDM on Monday, Jan. 16.

“Dr. Drukteinis brings great enthusiasm and commitment to the School of Dental Medicine and their mission,” said Cobb. “I look forward to partnering with him to support an even brighter future for this outstanding School. His interdisciplinary expertise, collaborative spirit and deep commitment to improving equitable access to quality dental care will be critically important as we move forward. I also want to thank the search committee members for their work and their collaboration with Greenwood Asher.”

"I am excited for Dr. Drukteinis to transition to this critical role in the SIU School of Dental Medicine," said SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. "Dr. Drukteinis brings unique expertise in academic programming, keen insight on dental health access, and he is deeply committed to the success of the School. I am confident that as dean, Dr. Drukteinis will continue to expand the reach of the School in the region, improve its reputation, and elevate its position as a clear leader for community dental health."

“I am truly honored to be selected to serve as the next dean of SIU SDM,” Drukteinis said. “It is such a pleasure to be a part of the SIUE community working and collaborating to ensure the highest quality of education for our students while also providing outstanding oral health care to our patients in need."

Dr. Drukteinis joined the SIU SDM faculty in 2019 serving as professor and associate dean for academic affairs. In that role, Dr. Drukteinis helped in the successful reaccreditation of SIU SDM and coordinated the delivery of didactic and clinical educational programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped to facilitate the development of new postgraduate residency programs in endodontics and orthodontics in the newly constructed Advanced Care Clinic, which also houses general anesthesia suites for the care of special needs and advanced pediatric dental patients.

“I look forward to continuing the progress in operationalizing these endeavors while continuing to deliver cutting edge dental care to our community and high-quality education to our dental students,” Drukteinis added. “There are opportunities to increase access to health care through the advancement of educational and clinical programs to serve the Metro East as well as rural communities in our state. Through this role, I aim to help SIU SDM achieve the school’s vision to enhance the diversity of our campuses and deliver education in an environment of unquestionable inclusiveness with regard to race, gender and ethnicity.”

A Bedford, N.H. native, Dr. Drukteinis earned his DMD from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1999 and General Practice Residency in Dentistry in 2000. He was then awarded a dentist-scientist training grant from the National Institutes of Health earning a master’s in 2004, certification in periodontics in 2007 and Doctor of Philosophy in materials engineering in 2012 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by board certification in periodontology.

SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

