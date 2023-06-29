CARROLLTON - The past week has seen a range of criminal charges filed in Greene County, including drug-related charges, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and more, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua E. Simpson, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and he had a warrant for his arrest out of Greene County. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on June 28 and remains in custody.

Renael C. Molohon, 38, also of Jerseyville, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and having a warrant for her arrest out of Greene County. She was taken into custody on June 26 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released on recognizance.

Chad R. Cordes, 36, also of Jerseyville, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of criminal trespass to land, and violation of bond. Cordes also had a warrant for his arrest out of Jersey County. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on June 23 and remains in custody.

Terry L. Miller, 47, of Carrollton, was charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and violating his parole. He was arrested on June 25 by the White Hall Police Department and has since been transferred to another facility.

Laura M. Riley, 41, of Carrollton, was arrested June 26 by the Carrollton Police Department and charged with criminal trespass to land. She has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

