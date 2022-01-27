GLEN CARBON - Dilynn J. Schehl, 30, of the 5800 block of Miles Station Road, Bunker Hill, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Jan. 21. He was charged on Jan. 24. Bail was set at $20,000.

GODFREY - Brian K. Macon, 25, of the 5200 block of Richland Woods Drive, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He allegedly possessed a stolen 2020 Dodge Charger on Jan. 21. He was charged on Jan. 24. Bail was set at $50,000.

GLEN CARBON - Darron L. Stafford II, 42, of Granite City, was charged with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly entered a home in the 6000 block of Illinois Route 161, Glen Carbon, threatened the people in the home, took their property, and removed them from the home.

He is also accused of stealing a 2018 Jeep Compass and fleeing from police at, at least 21 mph over the speed limit. Bail was set at $750,000. The invasion was on Jan. 22; Stafford was charged on Jan. 24.

HARTFORD - Billy J. Clark, 40, of the 100 block of East Maple Street, Hartford, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He allegedly possessed a stolen 2000 Ford F350 Truck, as well as more than 30 grams of marijuana. The offenses were on Jan. 23; he was charged on Jan. 24. Bail was set at $100,000.

WOOD RIVER - Jamella M. Bradford, 24, of East St. Louis was charged with aggravated domestic battery.

She allegedly struck a man in the face and struck him with a mirror, causing a laceration to his arm on Jan. 23. She was charged on Jan. 24. Bail was set at $20,000.

ALTON - Charles F. Harris, 53, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, was charged with failure to report involving injury or death.

He allegedly failed to stop at an intersection on East Broadway and Allen, resulting in an injury to another driver, and failed to report the accident. The accident was on Jan. 21; the charge was filed on Jan. 24. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Edward E. Haynes, 28, of the 3700 block of West Delmar Boulevard, Godfrey, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Jan. 23. The charge was filed on Jan. 24; bail was set at $50,000.

WOOD RIVER - John P. Daly, 48, of the 200 block of South Central Avenue, Roxana, was charged with felony theft.

He allegedly stole more than $500 from the Boost Mobile store, 305 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. The alleged theft was on Dec. 14. The charge was filed on Jan. 25. Bail was set at $20,000

