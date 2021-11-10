ALTON - Quinton L. Saulsberry, 20, of O’Fallon, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a woman and hit her with his fist and a glass bottle on Nov. 1. Bail was set at $60,000.

ALTON - Berton L. Newton, 30, of the 3800 block of Oscar Street, Alton, was charged with criminal damage to property.

He allegedly damaged two televisions and several ceramics. The value of the damage was set at more than $500. Bail was set at $15,000.

WOOD RIVER - Brandon A. Reames, 35, of the 1000 block of Second Street, Bethalto, was charged Wednesday with residential burglary.

He allegedly entered a home in the first block of Beach Street Tuesday with the intent to commit a theft. Bail was set at $100,000.

WOOD RIVER - Joshua W. Laster, 43, of the 100 block of Norwood Place, East Alton, was charged Wednesday with aggravated domestic battery. He allegedly choked a female household member on Tuesday. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Shane A. Seets, 20, of the 200 block of Cindy Street, Brighton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Sept. 17. Bail was set at $15,000.

GODFREY - Tracy J. Oster, 61, of the 300 block of Cedar Drive, Godfrey, was charged Monday with driving on a revoked license and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly drove on Godfrey Road Monday on a revoked license after having been convicted of similar charges on seven previous occasions. He was also accused of possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Jordan A. Skaggs, 27, of the 100 block of Wendy Lane, Cottage Hills, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Sept. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Joshua D. Shimchick, 33, of the first block of North Olive Street, Hartford, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Sept. 17. Bail was set at $15,000.

