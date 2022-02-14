GLEN CARBON - Brooke L. Tyler, 40, and Brian S. Sykes, 39, both of Collinsville, were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

They allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Oct. 4; the charge was filed on Feb. 10. Bail was set at $15,000.

GLEN CARBON - Jason R. Rock, 39, of St. Louis, was charged with forgery.

He allegedly presented a fraudulent check to CNB Bank in Glen Carbon for $1,062 on Aug. 12. Bail was set at $15,000. The charge was filed on Feb. 10.

GLEN CARBON - Donnie W. Cathey, 56, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He allegedly possessed between five and 15 grams of the drug on March 21. He was also accused of possessing a handgun in a motor vehicle without the required identification card. Bail was set on Feb. 10 at $75,000.

GLEN CARBON - Michelle D. Hoffman, 41, of Caseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on July 10. Bail was set for Feb. 10 at $15,000.

GLEN CARBON - Shelly E. Morgan, 43, of the 800 block of Lancashire Court, Edwardsville, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Nov. 12. Bail was set at $15,000. The charge was filed on Feb. 10.

GLEN CARBON - Bradley T. Delost, 28, of the first block of Hickory Hill Lane, Glen Carbon, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly fled from an officer on Nov. 19 at, at least, 21 mph over the speed limit. Bail was set Feb. 10 at $15,000.





