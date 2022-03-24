GREENE COUNTY - The latest Greene County Jail Booking Report shows two Greene County residents were recently arrested on traffic-related charges - one was also arrested on gun-related charges, while the other was arrested for drug possession.

Ethan Taylor of Carrolton was arrested at 8:44 p.m. on Tuesday night. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a license that was revoked or suspended.

Taylor is currently being held at the Carrollton Police Department.

Angelina Kent of Beardstown was arrested at 8:40 p.m on Sunday. She was charged with possession of a firearm with an invalid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.

Kent was held at the Greenfield Police Department but has since been released on bond.

