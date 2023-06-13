CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been charged with drug and alcohol-related crimes in Greene County over the past few weeks, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Shanna L. Smith, 42, of Manchester, was charged with delivery of 15-100 grams of meth, meth possession, aggravated delivery of meth in a protected area, as well as using a vehicle/structure/property for meth distribution. She was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on May 26 and remains in custody.

Brandi L. Defrates, 39, of Greenfield, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence with a passenger under 16 years of age, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence with no insurance, and having no rear license plate light. She was arrested on April 16 by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Landry J. Medlock, 21, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of assault. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on May 21 and remains in custody.

Dominic M. Tobias, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken into custody on May 25 and has since been released on bond.

Alicia K. Maxwell, 47, of Rock Island, was charged April 25 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of drugs. Her arresting agency was not noted, and her release disposition was listed as “transferred,” though the facility she was transferred to was not noted.

Cathy J. Stout, 56, of Springfield, was arrested May 20 for driving under the influence, improper lane usage, and disregarding a traffic control device. She was taken into custody by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released on bond.

James E. Florie, 80, of Quincy, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on May 17 and has since been released on bond.

Melody A. Willis, 51, of Palmyra, was also charged with driving under the influence and improper lane usage. She was arrested on May 21 by the Roodhouse Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Hollie A. Springman, 22, of Roodhouse, was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and speeding. She was arrested on April 30 and has since been released on bond.

Charles C. Hall, 62, of Roodhouse, was arrested for driving under the influence by the White Hall Police Department on April 27 and has since been released on bond.

Kenneth J. Lemoine, 27, of Meredosia, was charged April 15 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

