WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River has witnessed a lot of moving dirt for development in recent months. One of the most recent examples is a project for a new Midwest Petroleum gas/convenience store on Illinois 143, just outside the I-255 entrance and exit into Wood River. A new overhead photo tour by 618 Drone Service highlights work on the project this week.

The gasoline storage tanks at the previous gas station have been removed, and now work is moving at a fast pace in clearing the land. Schnucks owns the property where the old gas station used to be, once a Shop 'n Save location, but Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said they did not want to sell the property at this point.

The land is near the Roxana property line, so part of the new location will be in Wood River and the other part will be in Roxana. Mayor Stalcup said there have been meetings to figure out the sales tax division and that Wood River has a good, cooperative relationship with Roxana city officials. He said both look forward to the business addition.

Overhead photo tour provided courtesy of 618 Drone Service. To learn more, visit their website at 618droneservice.com.

"Leftover dirt from the new convenience store/gas station project is being used for reinforcement across the street of the other area that will soon be developed," Stalcup said. "The area has a large clay content and that has been added to the retention pond project area where we need some reinforcement."

Mayor Stalcup said the previous location where the old Shop 'n Save gas station/convenience store was located was always busy. He looks for this new store to be highly successful.

At this time, the mayor did not know a potential project completion date.

