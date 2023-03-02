JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community Hospital Foundation Ambulance Association is bringing back its annual Drive-Thru Fish Fry fundraisers for 2023. Fish will be served on the following Fridays: March 3, March 17, and April 7, all from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the JCH Ambulance Garage.

Two meal options will be available: a $12 meal including fish fritters, homemade chips, baked beans, and coleslaw, or a $10 option with fish fritters and homemade chips. JCH Foundation Director Charity Roth said she looks forward to the event - and the food - every year.

“Our annual Fish Fry is probably our most well-known and most well-anticipated event,” Roth said. “Really, really good food - I always jokingly tell people I don’t even like fish and I eat it, and it’s awesome - so I would say that’s a good testimony.”

To get to the JCH Ambulance Garage, Roth said drivers should approach the hospital from County Road and turn onto Wock Lane, proceed behind the buildings, and come around to the front of the Ambulance Garage.

She added that the EMS staff at Jersey Community Hospital are all actively involved in the Fish Fry, and said they are “a great group of people.” Roth said the proceeds from these fundraisers will benefit the Ambulance Association and allow them to continue doing the work they do.



“The Association is a group of individuals who are passionate about ensuring that our Emergency Services Department at Jersey Community Hospital has the supplemental equipment they need to best provide emergency care to our community,” Roth said.

Some of the things the Ambulance Association has accomplished in the past include: Funded power stretchers to assist with patient lifting and transportation

Provided Lucas compression devices to help continue performing CPR over long distances - especially helpful in rural communities

Fully funded a disaster/decontamination trailer to be used on the scene of a catastrophic event like a natural disaster or chemical spill

Most recently, fully funded a new ambulance and partially funded a second ambulance during supply chain shortages

Roth concluded by saying she always appreciates the community support that the Fish Fry generates each year.

“We just really appreciate the community coming out to support us, it does help enable us to do great work within the community and for our residents,” she said.

To find out more about the Ambulance Association, visit their Facebook page.

