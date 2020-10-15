GODFREY - Drive thru COVID testing will be returning to Godfrey next week. Since testing usually takes place behind village hall at the substation, amid concerns of traffic congestion and confusion with limited space and early voting starting that same day Mayor McCormick reached out to Godfrey’s largest community partner Lewis and Clark Community College to see if they would be willing to serve as an “alternate” test site so that the free local testing could still be held on schedule.

“Immediately the L&C administration responded that they were ready to help,and met with us at the proposed test site on campus. We had an operations plan mapped out within two hours of the request” stated Village Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra. L&C’s President Dr. Ken Trzaska also had this to say about the importance of being a good community partner: “Being a solid and dependable community partner and advocate is core to our mission and purpose at Lewis and Clark. We are pleased to serve in a capacity to provide a space for COVID testing on campus.”

The IDPH “drive- thru” testing unit will be set up on the “Hatheway 4” parking lot on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road. Testing will take place two days in a row starting on Monday, October 19th and Tuesday October 20th from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM. All vehicles should access the test site via the campus north entrance (near the security building) and proceed to the designated parking area where the vehicle waiting line will form. (see attached diagram for route path)

