Driver's Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Striking Backhoe In Alton
ALTON - A vehicle hit a backhoe and burst into flames on Monday afternoon at College Avenue in Alton.
The Alton Police and Fire Department responded to the scene, just outside the Alton Sports Tap entrance.
There was traffic disruption because of the accident and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance. The driver's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
