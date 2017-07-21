ALTON – The driver involved in the crash where a car lost control and collided with a pole, then ignited into flames at Landmarks Boulevard and Ridge Street in Alton has died.

The driver Tommy G. Thomas, 37, from the 100 block of Shepley Drive in St. Louis, died from injuries that stemmed from the accident, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said Friday morning.

A 14-year-old unidentified passenger in the victim was transported from a St. Louis to a specialty hospital burn unit in Cincinnati, Simmons said.

The crash occurred in the Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell parking lot in Alton just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department was quickly on the scene and extinguished the fire, then assisted the two fire victims quickly to be transported to the hospital with burn injuries for immediate treatment. The Alton Police Department directed and blocked traffic while the transport and cleanup was conducted.

