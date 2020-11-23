MADISON COUNTY - A vehicle drove off the road and lost control early Monday morning and landed in one of the retention ponds near the Gateway Commerce Center. Madison County officers, Pontoon Beach Police officers, and Mitchell firefighters responded along with Edwardsville Fire Department firefighters.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said by the time his group arrived a tow truck and those on scene had pulled the vehicle out and there was a driver in the car who didn’t survive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Whiteford said his group did enter the water and collected some debris to assist with the investigation. Those on scene showed great courage the chief said entering the water to rescue the person with water temps close to 47 degrees and without a cold water suit.

The accident was witnessed and in the initial call, it was confirmed someone was trapped inside the vehicle.

No other details were yet available about the crash.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: