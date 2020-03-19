Driver Crashes into Storage Tank at Homer Adams Extension Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Police Officers and Alton Fire Department members responded to a crash at Homer Adams Extension about a quarter-mile from Circle K in East Alton and near Wood River Creek at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Article continues after sponsor message The crash was a single-car accident and oddly, near a previous tanker spill accident two weeks ago. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the driver appeared to be a DUI and left the roadway and crashed into a storage tank just off the roadway. The tank was used as a holding container for the tanker spill two weeks ago. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and it was not believed any fuel leaked again to the creek. Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending