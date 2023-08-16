EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced it is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to step up efforts to stop impaired driving and help save lives as we near the end of summer and the busy Labor Day weekend.

No matter how you plan to celebrate summer’s end, make sure you do it safely. “Our first priority is to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

“Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and motorists: Help us protect the community and put an end to the dangers of impaired driving.” The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from Friday, August. 18 through the early-morning hours of Tuesday, September. 5.

During this period, motorists can expect to see roadside safety checks, more officers on the road and increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving. In addition to looking for drunk drivers, the Edwardsville Police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are at their lowest. Speeders and distracted drivers should also be aware.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” enforcement efforts are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

