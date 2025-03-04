OKAWVILLE — Freshmen Blake Driskill and Chloe McAdams, along with sophomore Hayden McMurtrie, are poised to continue the tradition of basketball excellence for the Carrollton Hawks. The trio contributed to the team's recent success, culminating in a super-sectional win against Albion-Edwards County on Monday night, March 3, 2025, in Okawville.

McMurtrie scored four points during the matchup, while Driskill added two points and played a significant role in ball handling. McAdams made her mark defensively and was a strong presence on the boards for the Hawks.

Driskill expressed her pride in advancing to the state level, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." She emphasized the importance of cherishing the moment, noting, "It may never happen again so I am trying to cherish it."

McAdams echoed her teammate's sentiments, stating, "I am really excited about state. This is a great experience. This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Hopefully we can go again next year, but if not I just want to soak this up."

The Hawks' performance in the super-sectional game marks a significant achievement in the program's history, setting a hopeful tone for the future of Carrollton basketball.

