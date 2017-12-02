WOOD RIVER - The community demonstrated how much they care about one another during Dream Home Charities sixth annual Fill Santa’s Semi on Saturday.

Even the Grinch helped as vehicles lined up filled with donations of canned goods, pet food, soap and everything in between to be loaded into the semis.

Dream Home Charities founder and president Sherry Gilleland said it’s incredible to see over 80 volunteers help load and unload donations and even children give toys to Santa to leave under someones tree.

“I live in the best community anybody could live in,” Gilleland said. “Everybody comes out and rolls up their sleeves. It’s so heart warming.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gilleland said everything collected stays completely local also.“Every single item stays here in our own backyard,” she said.

"I just want to thank the community and all the volunteers, from the bottom of my heart." Gilleland added. "It's not me. It's us. We have an amazing community. Together we can and will make a difference."

For more information on Dream Home Charities and their plans for their new building to help the community year round visit their website or Facebook page.

More like this: