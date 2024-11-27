Dramatic Finish Seals Victory for Piasa Birds at Hoopsgiving
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ROXANA — The Southwestern Piasa Birds edged out Carbondale in a tightly contested matchup, winning 50-49 in pool play at the 2024 Hoopsgiving Classic on Wednesday.
The game was characterized by a series of lead changes, starting with Carbondale's narrow 18-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Piasa Birds responded in the second quarter, outscoring Carbondale to take a 34-29 lead at halftime.
Carbondale regained momentum in the third quarter, establishing a 43-37 lead. However, the final quarter proved to be a dramatic affair, with both teams exchanging leads. Despite Carbondale's efforts to reclaim the game in the closing seconds, a missed shot allowed Southwestern to secure the victory.
The Piasa Birds outscored Carbondale 13-6 in that final period.
Ian Brantley and Carson Robinson led Southwestern's scoring efforts, each contributing 15 points. For Carbondale, Jaxon Marlow-Evans was the standout performer with 17 points, while Chase Fine added 9 points.
More like this: