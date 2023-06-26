WOOD RIVER - Drake Champlin, an upcoming junior, had quite a season for the East Alton-Wood River baseball squad in 2023. He was All-Conference this year and is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Champlin thanked his parents for all their dedication and the time they have spent with him since he started playing Select Baseball at 7 years old.

"I am thankful to all the coaches who have helped me reach my potential and who keep working with me to keep getting better," he said. "I would like to thank my parents for carting me around and being my biggest supporters."

Champlin is a hard worker who trains both during the season and in the off-season.

"I am very dedicated to this sport and have spent a lot of time at 643 in East Alton, hitting and other training during the season and also in the off-season," Champlin said. "I have been playing baseball for nine years. I have been a catcher for nine years and I really enjoy pitching as well. I just love the game of baseball and hanging out with all my teammates."

Champlin is a multi-sport athlete and is also on the high school wrestling team, where he made state two years in a row. He also plays football and was all-conference this past year in that sport, too.

"I also love to hunt and fish," he said. "Playing sports has made me realize that no matter what I’m doing, it takes hard work and dedication - whether it be getting good grades in school or being the best athlete I can be."

Champlin hopes to continue to play baseball in college. He is a tight end and linebacker for the Oilers in football.

Nick Dorsey is the head baseball coach for the Oilers.

