JERSEY 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Kaelyn Drainer had a hat trick and Annie Hansen had four assists as Jersey won 4-2 at home over Metro-East.

Ella Smith had the other goal for the Panthers, while Grace Hopp and Kate Jose scored for the Knights. Alison Waller assisted on both the Metro-East goals.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Lauren Lyons had six saves in goal for Jersey and McKenna Getta had three stops for the Knights.

The Panthers are now 3-0-1, while Metro-East goes to 2-4-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

MELHS head coach Dan Deist said he feels good at the progress his team is making so far and that Jersey was a formidable team.

"We are battling some sickness, and we just have to get healthy and put it all together," he added.

MELHS plays at Freeburg at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and at 10 a.m. Saturday at home against Trenton-Wesclin.

Jersey travels to 1-2 Maryville Christian for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday matchup and hosts Mascoutah at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and at Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday.

More like this:

2025 High School Football Schedules
3 days ago
Metro East Illinois 2025 High School Football Schedules
3 days ago
Jerseyville Post 498 Nips Alton's Under-15 Red Legion Team 4-3, Junior Legionnaires Fall To Jerseyville 7-2  
Jun 11, 2025
Father McGivney Catholic Set For Success In Girls Soccer Playoffs, Defeat MELHS In Opener
May 19, 2025
McGivney Rallies With Three Runs In Bottom Of Sixth, Edges Metro-East Lutheran 5-4, Wins 49th Straight Home Game  
Apr 23, 2025

 