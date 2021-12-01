EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, will invite guests to dream of not only a white but also a winning, Christmas at the casino with a comforting holiday dish and a chance to win big on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.

DraftKings at Casino Queen’s fast-service restaurant, Deli & Chips, will offer a Christmas dinner plate in celebration of the holiday. The meal will feature items reminiscent of a traditional holiday feast, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and a dinner roll. Available on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, the plate will be priced at $16.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Christmas Eve, CQ Rewards members may participate in the Snowflake Surprise. From 8 a.m. to midnight, CQ Rewards members with 50 same-day base points qualify to swipe their CQ Rewards card at any promotional kiosk to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play. On Christmas Day, CQ Rewards members may participate in Gifts for Grabs. From 8 a.m. to midnight, CQ Rewards members with 50 same-day points qualify to swipe their CQ Rewards card at any promotional kiosk for a chance to win up to $2,500 Royal Free Play.

More information about DraftKings at Casino Queen is available on the websites at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com.

More like this: