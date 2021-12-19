EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, will dance into the new year with live entertainment, celebratory décor, drink specials, gaming promotions, and more on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

Guests will enjoy a disco-themed party with midnight confetti countdown and party favors, as well as groovy music by Retro Boogie, a local band that covers every genre from pop to disco. A photo booth will also be available to capture memories throughout the evening. To keep the good times rolling, QBar will offer $4 Midori Sours, $2 bottled beers, and $3 glasses of champagne.

To ring in the new year in the casino, CQ Rewards members may win prizes in the 2022 Royal Riches promotion. From 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, five guests will be selected every hour to win Royal Free Play, beginning with $250 at 8 p.m., $300 at 9 p.m., and increasing by $100 every hour until 11 p.m. At 12:30 a.m., five winners will receive $2,022 in Royal Free Play. Guests may earn entries starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Some restrictions apply.

Guests may also be named winners of the $40K New Year’s Day Cash Bash promotion. From 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, five winners will be selected every half hour to win up to $500 in Royal Free Play as well as a spot in the grand finale. A grand finale drawing will take place at 10 p.m., when one lucky winner will take home $15,000 cash, and nine consolation winners will win $1,000 in Royal Free Play.

More information about DraftKings at Casino Queen is available on the website at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

