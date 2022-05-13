DraftKings at Casino Queen Staff Volunteered to Clean Property and Surrounding Areas of the Community Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ST. LOUIS – Team members at DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, came together to collect approximately 50 bags of trash and debrisoutside of the property. As part of an initiative to keep Illinois clean and help protect the environment, 15 team members collected trash, debris and more over a one-mile stretch from City Hall to the front entrance of the casino. “We are honored to come together as a team to show our support for the local community by participating in this clean-up initiative,” said Marc VanderWeele, general manager of DraftKings at Casino Queen. “We’re thrilled to work as a team to make a difference in East St. Louis and to help ensure locals and visitors can continue to enjoy our beautiful city.” Article continues after sponsor message More information about DraftKings at Casino Queen is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com. About DraftKings at Casino Queen DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities such as event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. DraftKings at Casino Queen offers a premier sports betting and viewing experience at its DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook featuring a 60-foot video wall, dozens of high-definition televisions, a VIP area and more than 30 betting kiosks. DraftKings at Casino Queen restaurants span casual with Deli & Chips to game day-inspired dishes and cocktails at the new DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook, to elevated American classics served in the new Bridgeway’s contemporary setting. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ About CQ Holding Company, Inc. CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming began with DraftKings at Casino Queen. Formerly known as Casino Queen, the property is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa in 2017, adding Casino Queen Marquette. CQ Holding Company, Inc. expanded into Louisiana with the completed acquisition of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge from Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. in 2021 and the acquisition of the historic Belle of Baton Rouge from Caesars Entertainment in 2022. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending