EAST ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen last week collected and donated 1,400 gift bags to deserving students in the East St. Louis School District 189, ranging from pre-school to second grade. On Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10, representatives from DraftKings at Casino Queen dressed up as Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their holiday helpers to hand out the gift bags, which contained socks, gloves, stocking caps, coloring books, crayons, animal crackers, drawing boards, toys and more. Over the course of the two mornings, representatives distributed the gift bags to nearly 1,400 students at six local schools: Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center, Annette Officer Elementary School, Paul Laurence Dunbar Elementary School, Dr. Katie Harper-Wright Elementary School, James Avant Elementary, and Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence.

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high-quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the approximately 5,000 students within the community. The district’s vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century.

Article continues after sponsor message

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

About East St. Louis School District 189

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high-quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the approximately 5,000 students within the community. The district’s vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. More information about District 189 can be found at www.estl189.com.

More like this: