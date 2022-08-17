Dr. Patrick SheltonEDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Patrick Shelton, Edwardsville School District superintendent, said this is his 14th start in District 7 as a parent or superintendent and he thinks it is the best one yet.

"Starting up a school year is never easy - there are always new employees, students, and families to get acclimated to District 7," he said.

"It was fabulous to see educators and students smiling and excited to start the school year!"

