Dr. Shelton: "Fabulous To See Educators, Students and Smiling" To Start Edwardsville School District 7 School Year
EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Patrick Shelton, Edwardsville School District superintendent, said this is his 14th start in District 7 as a parent or superintendent and he thinks it is the best one yet.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Starting up a school year is never easy - there are always new employees, students, and families to get acclimated to District 7," he said.
"It was fabulous to see educators and students smiling and excited to start the school year!"
More like this: