WOOD RIVER - Dr. John Pearson, the East Alton-Wood River High School superintendent, announced today that EA-WR will start the 2020-21 school year with a "Hybrid Schedule."

"Students will attend every other school day, with remote learning opportunities on the other school days. This schedule allows EAWR to cut class sizes in half (or close to it), thereby increasing social distancing in classrooms as well as hallways and other common areas," Dr. Pearson said.

"The bell schedule remains the same. Any parent that has opted for 100 percent remote learning for their student may opt back into school attendance under the every other day approach. Just email cguthrie@eawr,org or jpearson@eawr.org to request that change. We ask that of any parent requesting a change to the hybrid."

This schedule will operate with our students divided by alphabet (A-L and M-Z), with the students who have last names beginning with A through L attending on "Maroon Days," and students with the last name beginning with M though Z attending on "Gold Days."

At present, the Maroon and Gold days will alternate every day, which means that, during some 5-day weeks, the student might attend three days on campus, while only attending two days the following week.

During student's remote learning days, they will be offered work from the following: assignments and other reinforcement activities from the on-campus session; some video or other on-line learning; reading assignments, etc. Also, student attendance will be taken daily via electronic check-in, the handing-in of work, or by some other means. As with the students who have opted for 100 percent remote learning, any work assigned during the remote learning will be considered for grade credit (with the exceptions of certain assignments that a teacher may decide to count for "bonus work," perhaps).

Blended Learning Option and Schedule:

EAWR will begin the 2020-21 school year with a blended learning schedule. This schedule will operate with a two-part format, with an 8:00 - 1:00 in-person

schedule with all six classes scheduled, followed by a remote learning period (see below for times) that would allow time for reinforcement, practice, on-line quizzes and assessments, show demonstrations via video, use of supplementary videos. Teachers would be present at school, in this scenario, to also assist special needs students in the provision of as-needed in-person instructional and support services or for other students who might need 1-1 attention.

EAWR Class Schedule - Blended Learning - Beginning of 2020-21 School Year - WITH ALTERNATING DAYS OF ON-CAMPUS ATTENDANCE

Time Period Minutes



7:10 - 7:50 EB Band 40

7:30 - 7:55 Breakfast

8:00 - 8:50 1st 50

8:55 - 9:40 2nd 45

9:45 - 10:30 3rd 45

10:35 - 11:20 4th 45

11:25 - 12:10 5th 45

12:15 - 1:00 6th 45

Sack Lunch Distribution ------ Buses to leave at approx. 1:10 p.m.

Total In-Person Minutes 275

1:50 - 2:25 Remote Learning Time (35 minutes M/T/W/TH)

1:50 - 2:15 Remote Learning Time

