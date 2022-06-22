ALTON - D&R Machine Company, located in Alton, is celebrating its 25th year of business in 2022. The company was founded by David and Rene’ Gotter in 1997, residing in a modest 900-square-foot space and specializing in repairing and rebuilding customer machines. Right from its inception in 1997, the company has been offering stellar full-service machining to its customers.

Because the heart of D&R focused on repairing and rebuilding machines, its full-service machining repair division, Alton Machine Works, was established in 2003. Alton Machine Works took over a 30,000-square-foot building within the Alton Steel Business Park.

In 2010, D&R Machine Company moved to a new facility to accommodate and expand its machining capabilities in an emerging market. Now located in two facilities, totaling over 75,000 square feet, D&R Machine Company was even more committed to meeting the needs of its customers. Building on a reputation for quality products and service, D&R Machine Company has grown to become a leading provider of technical expertise in steel mill services, CNC machining, manual machining, repairing, rebuilding, fabrications, welding, engineering, and design. The company now employs over 35 workers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My philosophy is: always do the right thing for the customer and everything else will take care of itself,” says David Gotter, President, and CEO. “No doubt this is one of many reasons D&R Machine Company has experienced exceptional growth over the past years.”

“The machining industry has changed significantly over the past 25 years, but D&R has continued to adapt. A big part of our success is our dedicated, hardworking, and skilled employees. Our success story remains incomplete without mention of our customers who have trusted us to provide valuable services.”

Celebrating this huge milestone, the company has announced several investments that are supporting its recent growth, including expansion in Arkansas. The Arkansas location will add an additional 24,000 square feet of space with 4 bridge cranes for a combined lifting capacity of 170 tons to meet customers’ needs.

For more information about D&R Machine Company or their services, visit www.dandrmachineco.com

More like this: