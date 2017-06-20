SUPERINTENDENT’S COMMENTS

Dr. Lynda C. Andre

June 20, 2017

New Board of Education Member Sworn In

Board Approves the 2016-2017 Amended Budget

EHS Boys Tennis and Boys Track and Field Teams Recognized for First Place Finishes in State Competitions

District 7 Administrator Named EHS Athletic Director

New District 7 board member Ms. Debra J. Pitts was officially sworn in at last night’s regular meeting by Judge Sarah Smith. Ms. Pitts was selected from a group of citizens who responded to the posting announcing the vacancy that was created by the resignation of Jeff Miller. Mr. Miller was re-elected to a second term in April but was transferred to the Chicago area by his employer in early May. The board vacancy was posted, and interested candidates were interviewed during May and June. The board selected Ms. Pitts to fill a two-year term.

Ms. Pitts earned her General Administrative Certification, M.S. and B.S. degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. She is a veteran educator, having served with the Alton School District for 31 years and as principal of Civic Memorial High School for eight years. Ms. Pitts has held a variety of positions in the Edwardsville community, including: Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Chair, Illinois State University Associates Executive Committee, Edwardsville NAACP Branch Secretary, National Council of Negro Women Alton Chapter, and Chair of Southwest Illinois Division of United Way.

At last night’s meeting, the District 7 Board of Education approved the 2016-17 amended budget. The amended budget reflects changes in revenue and grant allocations from the Illinois State Board of Education and federal sources, adjusts local revenues received during the 2016-2017 school year, and adjusts expenditure budgets for increased costs and minor changes in dollar allocations between various budget accounts.

The amended budget can be found on the District’s website at www.ecusd7.org/departments/ business.

The District 7 Board of Education recognized two Edwardsville High School teams for their first place finishes in recent state competitions:

EHS Boys Tennis Team

Sophomore Zach Trimpe and junior Alex Gray won the IHSA Class 2A Doubles Tennis State Championship, while the boys tennis team finished ninth overall in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals.

Boys tennis coach Dave Lipe has led the boys tennis teams to top-ten team finishes in IHSA state competition in five of the past six years. Beginning with the 2011-2012 school year, the tennis Tigers have finished 9th, 6th, 8th, 15th, 8th, and 9th, respectively. Coach Lipe also coaches the girls tennis team. The girls team has finished in the top ten at the state competition in four of the last six years.

EHS Boys Track and Field

The EHS boys track and field team won the IHSA Class 3A State Championship. In addition, senior Travis Anderson won individual state championships in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, and senior A.J. Epenesa won the state championship in the discus.

Boys track and field Coach Chad Lakatos has had tremendous success over the past six years. Starting with the spring of 2012, the boys track and field teams have earned these finishes in the IHSA state finals: 2nd, 8th, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, as well as this year’s team championship at the IHSA state track and field meet.

Edwardsville High School completed an outstanding athletic year in 2016-2017. In addition to the two state championships this spring, EHS teams and individuals achieved many other successes during the 2016-2017 school year. They include:

The girls basketball team finishing second in the IHSA Class 4A State Finals

Bailey Grinter winning the 100-yard backstroke state championship at the IHSA state swim meet

The EHS Journalism team winning the IHSA state championship

The EHS boys baseball team finishing second in the IHSA Class 4A State Finals

The EHS girls tennis team, boys golf team, and the EHS cheerleading team each finishing in the top ten in IHSA competition this year

District 7 Administrator Named EHS Athletic Director

At last night’s meeting, the Board of Education approved the appointment of EHS Assistant Principal Alex Fox as the EHS Athletic Director, replacing retiring administrator Brad Bevis. Mr. Fox has been with District 7 for eight years as a teacher, six years as an Assistant Principal at Liberty Middle School, and five years as an Assistant Principal at Edwardsville High School. While at Liberty Middle School, Mr. Fox was responsible for athletics and is familiar with the many duties and responsibilities of this position. Mr. Fox officially begins his new responsibilities on July 1.

