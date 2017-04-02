GODFREY - Dr. Leo Green, a man who left a legacy as not only a renowned family practitioner, but a kind person who influenced nearly every one he came in close contact with, died this past week after a stroke.

“Dad was a family practitioner in the truest sense of the word,” his oldest son, Dr. Chris Green, said, providing a glimpse of Dr. Leo Green for the family. “It certainly was a big part of who he was. His missions in life were being a family practitioner, his family and patients and his relationships with his professional colleagues and hospital staff. That was his world.”

Dr. Chris Green followed his father’s footsteps in the medical field and said his dad had a significant impact on him. He is a physician with Alton Internal Medicine at Alton Memorial Hospital. Dr. Chris Green said many of his philosophies and practices in medicine were greatly influenced by his father.

“Dad was a native of the area,” Dr. Chris Green said. “His father died when he was about eight years old. His two older brothers and sisters helped raise him and helped put him through school. My family was very proud of him for getting his college degree and going on to become a physician.

“He was a local guy, who packed groceries at Tri-City Grocery and worked at Laclede Steel in the summer. He was always working. He was an elevator operator in medical school and always worked hard to make his way.”

Leo Green was married to the love of his life, life Eulalia for 65 years (June 30, 1951). The two have six children: Christopher Green, MD, O’Fallon, IL; Cathleen Lux (Steven), Wheaton, IL; Lisa Schlemmer (Robert), Metamora, IL; Mary Deming (David), Bridgeton, MO; Richard Green (Khin), Virginia Beach, VA; Jennifer Ritter (Karl), St. Charles, MO. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Dr. Green attended Alton High School and was class president of the Class of 1946. He was a football player at Alton High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois, Class of 1949, and University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Chicago – Class of 1953.

After completing medical school, Dr. Green served in the United States Navy following the Korean War from 1953-1956 as a ship’s doctor on the USNS General H.B. Freeman. He was stationed in Oakland and Seattle.

He began a successful family medical practice in 1956 and retired in 1995. He loved serving his patients and families and all those he worked with at St. Joseph’s, St. Anthony’s and Alton Memorial Hospitals. He continued working for Alton Memorial Hospital in an administrative role as Vice President of Medical Affairs until his retirement in 2004.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Leo Green’s original office was on Milton Road in Alton back in a time when doctors weren’t exactly affiliated with a hospital. He worked with St. Joseph’s Hospital, Alton Memorial and Saint Anthony’s Hospital through his career, so he had a lasting impact with every Alton area medical facility.

Until Dr. Leo Green died, he was living in the Godfrey home they raised the family in over the years.

Dr. Chris Green said his father never pressured him about becoming a doctor or medical school, but when he learned that was what he was going to do, he was exceptionally proud.

“Dad definitely set a good example,” Dr. Chris Green said. “My parents never told us what to do but expected us to go to college. I think he was proud of all of us. All of his kids went into different fields. Dad didn’t see patients anymore after 1995, but for 10 years he was in an administrative role of medical affairs and oversaw the medical staff and was a liaison for doctors and administrators. Sometimes he would counsel and mentor physicians when they would need a little help.”

Dr. Leo Green was a devoted Catholic and long-time member of St. Ambrose Parish in Godfrey. The Catholic faith was one of the most important parts of his life.

Dr. Green loved horses. He was a life-long fan of thoroughbred racing and frequented the Kentucky Derby and Keeneland Race Track in Lexington, KY.

Visitation for Dr. Leo Green will be from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey where a Mass and Christian burial will be on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Steve Pohlman officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the St. Ambrose Playground Fund. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com

Perhaps what Dr. Chris Green and his siblings were most proud of was the love and adoration he showed to his mother, Eulalia. When Dr. Green wasn’t working, or pursuing his passion of horses and horse racing, he was hand in hand with Eulalia and watching over his children, grandchildren and eventually, great-grandchildren.

“Mom certainly was the love of dad’s life,” Dr. Chris Green said.